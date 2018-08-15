Jang Pil-soon Small Theater Concert in Seoul Commemorating Release of 8th Album





Date: Aug 25-26

Venue: Seoul Veloso

Ticket prices: 55,000 won





Jang Pil-soon, known as one of the best folk-rock vocalists in Korea, will be holding a small-theater concert to commemorate the release of her 8th studio album, “Soony Eight: Sogilhwa.” Best known for hits such as “When My Lonliness Calls” and “When Tomorrow Comes,” the singer put together ten songs in the “Sogil” series and two new songs in the new album which describes the beauty of Sogil-ri on Jeju Island and her memories.