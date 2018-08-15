Red Velvet to embark on 3-nation Asia tour





The girl-group Red Velvet will embark on a three-nation tour of Asian countries next month.





The tour will begin with a concert in Bangkok on September 8 and continue in Taipei and Singapore. The tour is an extension of the group’s solo concert, titled “Redmare,” which was held in Seoul, Aug. 4-5.





The group has swept music charts in Korea with the single “Power Up” from its new summer EP, “Summer Magic.” The EP was released on Aug. 6. The single has been doing well internationally topping iTunes charts in 28 countries.