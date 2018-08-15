‘Along with the Gods 2’ becomes box office hit





"Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days" has become a domestic box office hit with the number of viewers surpassing 10 million.





The film reached the record attendance figure on the 14th day of its release. With the accomplishment, it became the 22nd film to hit the milestone in Korea.





The first installment, "The Two Worlds," attracted an audience of 14.41 million in Korea. In South Korea, an attendance figure of 10 million holds significance as the standard for major box office hits.