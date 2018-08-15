Rising stars, MXM, makes comeback with new album

S. Korea Slips to 12th in World GDP Rankings
#K-POP News
The K-pop duo MXM has made a comeback with a self-produced album.
The band, consisting of two former contestants from the second season of “Produce 101,” is promoting their first full-length album “More Than Ever.”
The title track, “Ya Ya Ya,” is a bubbly, upbeat one for summer and the members had their hands on everything from the songwriting process to designing the album cover for the 14-track album.
The duo is planning on holding its first solo concert in Seoul next month.
