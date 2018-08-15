H.O.T. to hold concert for fans in October





K-pop legends H.O.T. will be holding its first concert since disbanding in 2001.

One of the biggest groups in K-pop history, H.O.T will hold a concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in October.

The group made a comeback performance on a variety show earlier this year which created a nationwide buzz. Since the performance, there have been a flood of requests for a concert and the members have come to an agreement to hold one for the fans.

Since their debut in 1996, H.O.T. has been one of the most successful K-pop groups to date with all five studio albums selling more than one million copies.