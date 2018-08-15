2018 Asian Games begin

ⓒYONHAP News

The Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on Saturday evening, although preliminary events began a week earlier. Korea got off to a flying start across the board, winning nearly all of its early games and defeating Bahrain 6-0 to start its campaign for football gold.

The men’s football team wasn’t able to continue its momentum, suffering a shock 2-1 loss against Malaysia on Friday. The women’s football team won their opening game against Chinese Taipei.

The inter-Korean basketball team also got off to a flying start, winning its first women’s basketball game against Indonesia by 108-40. The joint team fell just short of a second win, losing to Chinese Taipei eighty-seven to eighty-five in overtime on Friday.

South Korea is aiming to win sixty-five gold, seventy-one silver and seventy-two bronze medals to take second place for the sixth consecutive Games. Korea will face tough competition from Japan, who are thought to be considerably improved in some of the 40 different sports being contested at the Games. China is expected to take first place once again.

Korea will field athletes in every sport except bridge. Ten new sports will be introduced at this year’s Games, with the addition of sport climbing particularly expected to work in Korea’s favor. Three-time world champion Kim Ja-in will climb for gold in the new event.

Other notable Korean athletes include taekwondo practitioner Lee Dae-hoon, who is returning to the games to defend his title for a third time, and fencer Nam Hyun-hee, who is aiming to win her one-hundredth international medal.

Archer Chang Hye-jin and shooter Jin Jong-oh are both chasing their first Asian Games individual golds to add to their collection of Asiad team and Olympic individual medals.

In team sports, international star Son Heung-min will captain the men’s football team in its bid to defend its title, while volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung will return as captain of the women’s volleyball team, also defending the title.

The Asian Games runs until Sept. 2, when the closing ceremony will be held in Jakarta.