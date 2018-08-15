A new horror romance to cool you down during the hot summer is on its way!





"Your fate is at the tip of my pen. I will write your future."





Yoo Philip (played by Park Si-hoo) is a top-star who leads a perfect life until he is met with unexpected bad luck and gets entangled with drama scriptwriter Oh Eul-soon (played by Song Ji-hyo) who has lived as an icon of bad luck.





Strangely enough, what Oh puts into writing soon becomes reality...

and the main actor for her script is Yoo Philip!





The two become bound by an unusual fate as one's happiness always results in the other's misfortune.

The two who have shared one fate begin a thrilling tug-of-war.









Yoo Philip (played by Park Si-hoo)

Oh Eul-soon (played by Song Ji-hyo)









"Your beginnings may seem horrible, but lovely your future will be!!"





Premiers Monday, August 13, 10 p.m. KST / Airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (16 episodes)







