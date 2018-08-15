EXO's Baekhyun to release duet with Loco

ⓒ KBS

Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO and rapper Loco have collaborated on a song which will be released this month.

The duet titled “Young,” will be released on Aug. 31. It is the second song from SM Entertainment’s “Station Young” project which features collaborations by artists from different genres.

Kicking off the project, Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation collaborated with the male ballad duo MeloMance to release “Page 0” earlier this month.

Baekhyun has been actively collaborating with other singers like Suzy and K.Will while Loco has been gaining fame as a hip-hop artist since becoming the first winner of the rap competition show “Show Me the Money.”