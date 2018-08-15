S. Korean spy thriller released in North America





South Korean film "The Spy Gone North" has been released in North America.

The spy thriller opened in local theaters in Washington D.C., New York and several other major cities last week.

The film, set in the 90s, is about a South Korean spy who goes undercover in North Korea when the Korean Peninsula was at the brink of war over the North’s nuclear weapons program.

The rights to the film have been sold to distributors in other countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, France, Britain, Spain etc.