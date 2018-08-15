My Father is Strange (9) 조용히 해

Expression of the Week

Young-sik：놀라지 마. 준영이 여자 친구 임신했어.

Don’t be shocked. Jun-young’s girlfriend is pregnant.

Bo-mi：뭐？준영이 조카 여자 친구가 임신을 했다고？

What? Jun-young’s girlfriend is pregnant?

Young-sik：아, 조용히 해. 민하 들어.

Oh, be quiet. Min-ha will hear you.









조용히 해 (be quiet)





조용히 – adv. quietly, with no sound being heard

해 – casual imperative form of v. 하다 meaning to do





Casual – 조용히 해

Semi-polite – 조용히 해요

Polite – 조용히 해 주세요/조용히 해 주십시오





>>Although it may sound similar, [조용해] is describing a quiet situation meaning “it is quiet,” or “it is silent.” It comes from the adjective [조용하다].





>>[~해 주십시오] is a super polite way of asking someone to do something for you, you would normally use this form when speaking to an elder. A similar expression would be [~ 부탁드립니다]

e.g. 사용해 주십시오 = 사용 부탁 드립니다 (please use it, make use of it)



