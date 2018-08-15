Repercussions of Turkish Financial Crisis

ⓒ YONHAP News

Growing economic uncertainties in Turkey are giving rise to “Turkish risks.” Although the tumbling Turkish lira managed to make a rebound on August 15, the intensifying trade conflict between Turkey and the United States is raising concerns. Here is Kim Jeong-sik, professor of economics at Yonsei University, to discuss how the Turkish crisis may affect the global market and the Korean economy. First, Professor Kim talks about why the Turkish currency crisis erupted.





Turkey’s current account deficit was 5.5 percent of its gross domestic product or GDP last year. The nation’s high trade deficit, along with political instability, is one of the domestic factors that lower its international credibility and led to the decline of the local currency. Externally, the major crash in the lira was caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to double the tariffs on steel and aluminum products from Turkey. The move will aggravate Turkey’s already serious trade deficit and deteriorate its economy even further. Amid these concerns, the lira has fallen about 20 percent against the dollar as of late.





The Turkish currency has been on the decline this year, mainly due to economic factors such as the nation’s huge foreign currency debt and soaring inflation. To make matters worse, its diplomatic friction with the U.S. surrounding an American pastor detained in Turkey added fuel to the tumbling lira. The U.S. administration demanded the pastor’s release, but Turkish authorities rejected it. Then on August 10, Trump announced that he would double the tariffs on Turkish metal exports to the U.S. Following the announcement, the lira lost value rapidly, stoking fears of a financial crisis. But analysts are more concerned about the repercussions from Washington’s possible suspension of a trade preference program. Professor Kim explains exactly what this program is.





The Generalized System of Preferences or GSP is a U.S. trade program that offers trade preferences to developing economies by lowering tariffs on their exports or exempting them from tariffs. 129 countries have benefited from this trade preference program. But amid the U.S.’ growing trade deficits, Trump says that the U.S. will screen the beneficiary countries more strictly. The less developed countries are now worried that they may find it difficult to export their products to the U.S. and subsequently face economic difficulties. These concerns are adding to the likelihood of capital outflow from those countries.





The U.S. has already warned Turkey that it will consider excluding it from its Generalized System of Preferences or GSP list. The GSP is a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world by providing preferential duty-free entry. Turkey has sharply increased import tariffs on U.S. goods, raising duties on American cars to 120 percent, while a Turkish court has rejected a new appeal to free the American pastor. But if the U.S. suspends Turkey’s GSP benefits, the situation could be more serious. Worse yet, if some developing economies are taken off the GSP list during the U.S.’ screening scheduled for this fall, the Turkish crisis may spread to other developing countries. South Korea, too, is carefully watching the situation.





The Korean economy is not in very good shape, with unemployment remaining high and economic recovery slowing. Still, Korea maintains strong external balances. The nation’s short-term foreign debt has been reduced significantly and its current account surplus is 5.5 percent of its GDP. That shows a stark contrast to Turkey’s current account deficit of 5.5 percent of its GDP. Also, South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves have topped 400 billion dollars. So it is hard to say that Korea is exposed to a foreign exchange crisis as a result of the Turkish currency worries.





Korean financial authorities say that the impact of the Turkish lira crisis on the Korean economy is limited. Trade between South Korea and Turkey is insignificant, while Korea’s foreign exchange reserves amount to 402 billion dollars, the ninth largest in the world. The ratio of short-term foreign debt to foreign reserves only stands at 30.4 percent. Korea has maintained a current account surplus for 76 straight months, and its national debt-to-GDP ratio remained at 43.2 percent in 2015, the seventh lowest among OECD members. However, Korea should still closely watch the flow in the foreign exchange market.





Given its current account surplus, decreasing short-term foreign debt and ample foreign exchange reserves, Korea is believed to contain external risks effectively. But the prolonged recession in the domestic economy and high unemployment may result in a drop in stock prices and possibly an outflow of foreign capital. Apart from this factor, the U.S. is raising its key interest rate to signal a stronger dollar trend and the depreciation of the Korean currency. Out of concerns about a foreign exchange crisis in emerging economies, including Turkey, foreign investors, with an increasing preference for risk-free assets, may pull some of their money out of Korea. Foreign capital outflow will cause the value of the Korean won to fall, and this will again prompt foreign funds to exit the Korean market. Korea should brace itself for the possibility that its economy might be trapped in this vicious circle.





Apparently affected by the continued Turkish currency woes, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI fell to a 15-month low on August 16. Growing worries in the global financial market prodded foreign investors into selling 220 million dollars of shares in the Korean stock market, in search of the risk-free asset, namely, the U.S. dollar. It is easy to imagine that the value of the won is falling, while that of the dollar is rising. On a similar note, foreign exchange markets in other countries remain unstable. Last week, the Argentine peso hit a record low of 30 per dollar, while the Chinese yuan reached a one-year low. Local currencies in Indonesia and Brazil have also seen their value decline. With financial jitters in emerging economies spreading, European stock markets have plunged as well. Regarding the shaky global financial market, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said that Turkey is re-enacting the steps that led to the Asian financial crisis in the 1990s. It seems that South Korea needs to come up with appropriate countermeasures.





Korea first needs to boost the domestic economy to create jobs and improve employment. While the nation can deal with external factors, as I said before, it must stimulate sluggish domestic demand, which consists of corporate investment, consumption and government spending. The government is adopting an expansionary fiscal policy in an effort to increase domestic demand. If companies expand investment, more jobs will be created and consumption will rise so a virtuous economic circle can be created. Outside of the nation, the U.S. is expected to strengthen trade protectionism. South Korea will have to diversify its export markets and provide some incentives to exporters so the nation can maintain its strong exports and current account surplus as well.





The Asian financial crisis in 1997 was triggered by the collapse of the Thai baht, while the 2008 global financial meltdown started in the U.S. Both cases hit the Korean economy hard. Sluggish markets in emerging economies as a result of the Turkish crisis may deal a blow to the Korean economy, which relies heavily on exports. That’s why Korea needs to promptly formulate measures aimed at minimizing the aftermath of the crisis and revitalizing the local economy.