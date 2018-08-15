2018 Jo Yong-pil & the Great Birth 50th Anniversary Nationwide Tour “Thanks to You” in Suwon

S. Korea Slips to 12th in World GDP Rankings
#Concert Info l 2018-08-20
Date: Sept. 1
Venue: Suwon Sports Complex Main Stadium
Ticket prices: 77,000 – 154,000 won
Jo Yong-pil, known as the “King of Song,” is a living legend in the Korean pop music scene. Since debuting as a solo artist in 1976 he’s had countless hits and remains consistently popular to this day. Celebrating his 50th anniversary in the industry, Jo is holding a nationwide concert tour for his fans titled “Thanks to You.” The Suwon leg will be held on Sept. 1 at the main stadium in Suwon Sports Complex and feature the great singer’s popular tracks both old and new.
