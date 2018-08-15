



Real name: Woo Ji-ho

D.O.B: Sept. 14, 1992

Member of: Block B

Genres: hip hop , K-pop

Labels: KQ Entertainment

Associated Acts: Block B, Verbal Jint, Buckwilds, Fanxychild etc.

Active from: 2011





ZICO is the leader of the boy group Block B and a multi-talented rapper, producer and singer/songwriter. He is especially known for his ability to maintain an underground reputation along with mainstream appeal as an idol star and also for his successful crossover skills in the Korean hip hop scene. He has made appearances in the rap competition cable show “Show Me the Money.”





EPs, Singles & Remakes

Soulmate (Single, July 2018)

Television (EP, July 2017)

She’s a Baby (Single, April 2017)

Bermuda Triangle (Single, Nov. 2016)

Brea Up 2 Make Up (Single, Jan. 2016)

Gallery (EP, Dec. 2015)

Boys and Girls (Single, Nov. 2015)

Tell me Yes or No (Single, Oct. 2015)

Life is Ninano (Single, July 2015)

Well Done (Single, Feb. 2015)

Tough Cookie (Single, Nov. 2014)