Members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N.

Genres: K-pop, hip hop, electronica

Record Label: JYP

Debut: 2017

Associated acts: 3Racha, JYP Nation





Biography:

Stray Kids was established by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group has eight members, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group originally had nine members but Woojin left the group in 2019 due to undisclosed personal reasons. The group released their first EP “Mixtape” in January 2018 and officially debuted in March with “I Am Not.” In 2021, the group’s 2nd studio album “Noeasy” became their 1st million seller. After signing with Republic Records for US promotions in 2022, their following US releases topped the US Billboard 200 and entered the UK Albums Chart.





Discography:

Studio & Live

5-STAR (full length, 2023)

The Sound (full length, 2023)

SKZ-REPLAY (best, 2022)

SKZ2021 (best, 2021)

NOEASY (full length, 2021)

In Life (full length, 2020)

Go Live (full length, 2020)

SKZ2020 (best, 2020)





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Rock-Star (EP, 2023)

Social Path ft. Lisa (EP, 2023)

MAXIDENT (EP, 2022)

Mixtape: Time Out (EP, 2022)

Circus (EP, 2022)

Oddinary (EP, 2022)

Christmas EveL (single, 2021)

Mixtape: Oh (single, 2021)

All In (EP, 2020)

Mixtape: On Track (Single, 2020)

Step Out of Cle (single, 2020)

Mixtape: Gone Days (single, 2019)

Cle: Levanter (EP, 2019)

Double Knot (single, 2019)

Cle 2: Yellow Wood (EP, 2019)

Cle 1: Miroh (EP, 2019)

I am YOU (EP, 2018)

I am WHO (EP, 2018)

I am NOT (EP, 2018)

Mixtape (EP, 2018)

Hellevator (single, 2017)