Members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua
Labels: Cube
Debut: April 2018
Genre: K-pop, dance-pop, electropop, hip pop
(G)I-DLE is a multinational girl group which debuted in 2018 with their first EP “I Am,” and the lead single “Latata”. The group consists of six members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. At the time of their debut, the group was dubbed “monster rookie,” and is considered to be one of the most successful girl groups that does not hail from Korea’s big three labels. The group debuted in Japan in 2019 as with “Latata.”
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
I Trust (EP, 2020)
LATATA (EP, 2020)
Uh-Oh (Single, 2019)
I Made (EP, 2019)
POP/STARS (Single, 2018)
Hann (Alone) (Single, 2018)
Upgrade (Single, 2018)
I Am (EP, 2018)
