SUPERJUNIOR-D&E





Also known as: Donghae & Eunhyuk, D&E, SJ-D&E

Members: Donghae and Eunhyuk of Super Junior

Genres: K-pop, retro-pop, disco, synthpop, R&B

Labels: SM Entertainment, Label SJ, Avex Trax

Associated Acts: Super Junior, SM Town

Active from: 2011





Super Junior D&E is the fifth official sub-unit of the K-pop boy band, Super Junior. It was formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 with two Super Junior members Donghae and Eunhyuk. The duo debuted with the digital single, “Oppa, Oppa”. The group has also been active in Japan releasing their 2nd full-length Japanese album in June, 2018. In August 2018, the group released their 3rd full-length album in Korea titled “STYLE”. On Sept. 3, 2020, the duo’s fourth mini-album “Bad Blood” was released.





Full length albums

STYLE (Full length, Aug. 2018)

The Beat Goes On – Special Edition (Full length, March 2015)

RIDE ME (Full length, Feb. 2014)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

Bad Blood (EP, 2020)

Danger - The 3rd mini album (EP, 2019)

‘Bout You’ – The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2018)

Hot Babe (Single, 2018)

Can I Stay… (Single, 2018)

LOSE IT (Single, 2018)

Circus (Single, 2018)

IF YOU (Single, 2018)

You Don’t Go (Single, 2017)

Here We Are (Single, 2017)

Let’s Get it On (Single, 2015)

Present (EP, 2015)

Super Junior D&E ‘The Beat Goes On’ (EP, 2015)

D&E ‘Still You’ (Single, 2013)

I Wanna Dance (Single, 2013)

Oppa, Oppa (Single, 2012)

Oppa, Oppa (Digital single,2011)