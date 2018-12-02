







Birth name: Kim Tae-hyung

D.O.B.: Feb. 11, 1988

Genres: R&B/Soul, Ballad, Drama, Rap/Hip-hop

Labels: Neuron Music

Active from: 2014





Paul Kim is a singer/songwriter who debuted with the single “Would You Like Some Coffee” in 2014. He appeared as a contestant on the popular U.S. audition show, American Idol. He made is as one of the top 24 semi-finalists in Season 6 (2007).





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Me After You (Single, Oct. 2018)

Huega (Single, Aug. 2018)

Additional (Single, May 2018)

1st Album Part 2. “Tunnel” (EP, Jan. 2018)

1st Album Part 1. “Road” (EP, Sept. 2017)

Wanna Love You (Single, March 2017)

2nd Mini Album “Her” (EP, Dec. 2016)

Dear My Love (Single, Oct. 2016)

Rain (Single, June 2016)

1st Mini Album “Song Diary” (EP, March 2016)

#Dearmuse #201512 #Pinkribbon (Single, Dec. 2015)

Ex (Single, June 2014)

Would You Like Some Coffee (Single, Jan. 2014)