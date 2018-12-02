S. Korean Train Runs in N. Korea for Re-connection Survey
#Artist Search
Birth name: Kim Tae-hyung
D.O.B.: Feb. 11, 1988
Genres: R&B/Soul, Ballad, Drama, Rap/Hip-hop
Labels: Neuron Music
Active from: 2014
Paul Kim is a singer/songwriter who debuted with the single “Would You Like Some Coffee” in 2014. He appeared as a contestant on the popular U.S. audition show, American Idol. He made is as one of the top 24 semi-finalists in Season 6 (2007).
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Me After You (Single, Oct. 2018)
Huega (Single, Aug. 2018)
Additional (Single, May 2018)
1st Album Part 2. “Tunnel” (EP, Jan. 2018)
1st Album Part 1. “Road” (EP, Sept. 2017)
Wanna Love You (Single, March 2017)
2nd Mini Album “Her” (EP, Dec. 2016)
Dear My Love (Single, Oct. 2016)
Rain (Single, June 2016)
1st Mini Album “Song Diary” (EP, March 2016)
#Dearmuse #201512 #Pinkribbon (Single, Dec. 2015)
Ex (Single, June 2014)
Would You Like Some Coffee (Single, Jan. 2014)
