My Father is Strange (12) 콩깍지가 제대로 씌었네

Young-sik：결혼은 인생의 무덤이다.

Marriage is the end of life. It’s like digging your own grave.

Jun-young：그 무덤 안에 유주 씨랑 같이 있으니까 좋은데요？

But, I’ll be in that grave with Yu-ju. I’m happy.

Young-sik：아이고, 아주 그냥 콩깍지가 그냥 제대로 씌었네.

Oh, you’re completely blinded by love.

중증이야, 중증.

You have a serious case. It’s serious.









콩깍지가 제대로 씌었네 (completely blinded by love)





콩깍지 – bean pod(chaff, hull), pea pod; the covering that’s left after the beans are taken out

제대로 – (adv.) properly, right

씌다 – (v.) be possessed (by), be blinded (by)





Casual – 콩깍지가 제대로 씌었어.

Semi-polite – 콩깍지가 제대로 씌었네요.

Polite – 콩깍지가 제대로 씌었습니다.





>>”콩깍지” literally refers to the covering that’s left after the beans are taken out. “씌다” means “to be blinded by something.” In other words, the literal translation for “콩깍지가 씌다” would be “to be blinded by a bean chaff.”





>>”콩깍지가 씌다” is a Korean saying that means “to be blinded by love” just as if someone’s eyes have been covered with a bean chaff. “제대로” emphasizes that the bean chaff has been put in place “properly” or “fixed on tight.” So, in other words, “콩깍지가 제대로 씌다” means the person has been completely blindsided by love.



