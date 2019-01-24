Exhibition Marks Founding Anniversary of Goryeo
Real name: Kim Chan-mi
Genres: K-pop, R&B, electro swing
Labels: MNH Entertainment
Active from: 2016
Associated acts: I.O.I
Chungha is a singer who debuted through the girl group survival audition show Produce 101. She is a former member of the now disbanded project group I.O.I. In 2017 she debuted as a solo artist with the EP “Hands on Me.”
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Already 12 (Single, 2019)
Blooming Blue (EP, 2018)
Offset (Ep, 2018)
Hands on Me (Ep, 2018)
Week (Single, 2017)
