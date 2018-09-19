Girlsgeneration-ohgg

Day 2 of Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang
Members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Yuri, Hyoyeon, Yoona
Genres: K-pop, dance
Labels: SM Entertainment
Associated: Girls’ Generation, SM Town
Active from: 2018
Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG is the 2nd sub-unit of the veteran girl group, Girls’ Generation, which formed in 2018. The group comprises of five Girls’ Generation members who remained in the agency: Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri and Yoona. The sub-unit officially debuted on September 5, 2018 with the single “Lil’ Touch”.
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Lil’ Touch (Single, Sept. 2018)
