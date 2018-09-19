



Date: October 27

Venue: Yes24 Live Hall

Ticket prices: 99,000 won

SF9 will be holding their first solo concert titled 2018 SF9 Live Fantasy #1 “Dreamer” at Yes24 Live Hall on October 27. As it is the group’s first ever stand-alone concert, the group plans on showcasing each members’ unique characteristics and charms during the event. Also, as the title “Dreamer” indicates, the group has pledged to show the audience each members’ dreams through the concert. The group recently wrapped up promotions for Now or Never, the title track of their 5th mini album, “Sensuous”.