Radio Romance (2) 잘 다녀오셨어요?

Expression of the Week

이강：잘 지냈냐? 막내?

Have you been doing well? Little one?

근데 막내 너, 인사 안 하냐?

Little one, why aren’t you saying hello?





송그림：아... 피디님 인도는 잘 다녀오셨어요?

Oh, Mr. Lee. Did you have a safe trip back from India?









잘 다녀오셨어요? (Did you have a safe trip back?)





잘 – well, properly, fully

다녀오다 – to return; to come back





Casual – 잘 다녀왔어?

Semi-polite – 잘 다녀왔어요?

Polite – 잘 다녀오셨어요?





>>[다녀오다] is a combination of the verbs “다니다” which means “to go there and back” + “오다” which means “to come”





>>In other words, [잘 다녀오셨어요?] is a polite and formal greeting asking an elder or someone you do not know well if they “had a nice trip,” or “had a safe return” from a trip or visit.





>>The expression is commonly used to ask someone who has returned from another place or was absent because of a holiday or vacation if they had a good time and were alright during their absence.

e.g. 휴가 잘 다녀오셨어요? = Did you have a good holiday?



