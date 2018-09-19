Radio Romance (2) 잘 다녀오셨어요?

Day 2 of Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang
#Drama Lines l 2018-10-01
Expression of the Week
이강：잘 지냈냐? 막내?
Have you been doing well? Little one?
근데 막내 너, 인사 안 하냐?
Little one, why aren’t you saying hello?
송그림：아... 피디님 인도는 잘 다녀오셨어요?
Oh, Mr. Lee. Did you have a safe trip back from India?
잘 다녀오셨어요? (Did you have a safe trip back?)
잘 – well, properly, fully
다녀오다 – to return; to come back
Casual – 잘 다녀왔어?
Semi-polite – 잘 다녀왔어요?
Polite – 잘 다녀오셨어요?
>>[다녀오다] is a combination of the verbs “다니다” which means “to go there and back” + “오다” which means “to come”
>>In other words, [잘 다녀오셨어요?] is a polite and formal greeting asking an elder or someone you do not know well if they “had a nice trip,” or “had a safe return” from a trip or visit.
>>The expression is commonly used to ask someone who has returned from another place or was absent because of a holiday or vacation if they had a good time and were alright during their absence.
e.g. 휴가 잘 다녀오셨어요? = Did you have a good holiday?
