Mamamoo to release new Japanese single

#K-POP News l 2018-10-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ KBS

The popular K-pop girl group Mamamoo will be releasing their debut album in Japan this week.


With the release of the album, the group will also begin a concert tour of major Japanese cities. The Japanese debut singles include the group’s hits such as “Decalcomanie” and a new release titled “You Don’t Know Me”. The concert tour will begin on Oct. 5 in Osaka.


The music video of “Decalcomanie” has also been revealed on a Japanese broadcasting channel on Tuesday.

