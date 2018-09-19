Mamamoo to release new Japanese single

Day 2 of Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang
#K-POP News l 2018-10-02
The popular K-pop girl group Mamamoo will be releasing their debut album in Japan this week.
With the release of the album, the group will also begin a concert tour of major Japanese cities. The Japanese debut singles include the group’s hits such as “Decalcomanie” and a new release titled “You Don’t Know Me”. The concert tour will begin on Oct. 5 in Osaka.
The music video of “Decalcomanie” has also been revealed on a Japanese broadcasting channel on Tuesday.
