ⓒ YONHAP News

The globally popular boy band BTS will be appearing on a popular talk show on BBC next week.



The band will appear on the Graham Norton Show on Oct. 12 alongside actors Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan as well as singer Harry Connick Jr.





The group has been featured on popular talk shows in the U.S. and will be in Europe from Oct. 9-20 as part of their world tour.