Real name: Lee Eun-young

Genres: K-pop, R&B, Ballad

Labels: Y-WHO Enterprise

Active from: 2010





Ben (Lee Eun-young) is a singer who debuted as a member of the girl group Bebe Mignon in 2010. In 2012 she debuted as a solo artist with her first album “147.5.” To date, she has recorded many songs for Korean dramas and films including “Misty Road” for the 2017 hit “Love in the Moonlight.”





Studio Albums

Recipe (Studio, 2018)