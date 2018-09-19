South Korea answers the call for assistance in Indonesia's earthquake disaster.

ⓒYONHAP News

The South Korean government has decided to provide disaster-stricken Indonesia with two military transport airplanes and relief supplies in addition to a one-million U.S. dollar emergency fund it previously promised.

The Foreign Ministry says the transport planes will be used to assist relief activities hampered by cracks in runways at regional airports and bridges that were swept away.

It added 31 South Korean military personnel will be dispatched to help with the operation of the transport planes.

The planes will also deliver around 130 tents to provide makeshift shelters for those left homeless by the seven-point-five magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami, which struck off the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi a week ago.

More than 14-hundred people were killed in the disaster, and it was learned this week that a South Korean was one of them.

The man, known by his surname Lee, was a resident of Bali, Indonesia, who went missing and was later found dead beneath hotel rubble in Sulawesi this week.