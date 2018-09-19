Jung Eun-ji 2nd Concert “Hyehwa Station 暳花驛” in Seoul





Date: October 13-14

Venue: Yeonsei University Auditorium

Ticket prices: 99,000 won





A-Pink's Jung Eun-ji will be holding her 2nd solo concert titled “Hyehwa Station” from Oct. 13-14 in Seoul to celebrate the release of her third solo album. The upcoming event marks Jung’s second solo concert series, following her “Attic” concerts in June last year. Debuting as the main vocalist for the group A-Pink in 2011, Jung and her group released their 7th mini-album “One & Six” in July which topped the charts. Jung’s upcoming third solo album is titled “Hyehwa” and will be released on October 17.