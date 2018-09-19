



Genres: K-pop

Labels: WM Entertainment

Members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie, Arin

Past members: JinE

Sub-units: Oh My Girls Banhana

Active from: 2015





The band Oh My Girl (also stylized as OH MY GIRL and OMG) is sa girl group that debuted in 2015 under WM Entertainment. The group consists of seven members: Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin. The group originally consisted of eight members at their debut but JinE left the group in October 2017 due to health issues. Since their debut, the group has been publicized as the sister group to their label-mate B1A4. Three members of the group; Hyojung, Binnie and Arin, formed the sub-unit Oh My Girl Banhana, which released an album in April 2018.





Full length

Windy Day (Studio, May 2016)





EPs, Singles & Remakes

Oh My Girl (EP, April 2015)

Closer (EP, Oct. 2015)

Pink Ocean (EP, March 2016)

A-ing (Single, Aug. 2016)

Coloring Book (EP, April 2017)

Secret Garden (EP, Jan. 2018)

Remember Me (EP, Sept. 2018)