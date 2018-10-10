TWICE’s first full-length Japanese album goes platinum

ⓒ Melon

The first Japanese full-length album released by K-pop girl group TWICE has been certified platinum by Japan’s recording industry association.

The album titled “BDZ” was released on Sept. 12 and recently earned the status after selling more than 250,000 copies.

With the designation, “BDZ” has become the fifth album or song by the group to be certified platinum in Japan.

TWICE is currently on tour in Japan and is set to perform at the World Memorial Hall in Kobe from Oct. 12-14 and in Tokyo from Oct. 16-17.

To celebrate the third anniversary of their debut, the group will hold a fan meeting at Yonsei University in Seoul on Oct. 28.