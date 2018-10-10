Crying Nut Concert “Remodeling”





Date: October 27

Venue: Hongdae VHall

Ticket prices: 50,000-55,000 won





The popular indie punk-rock band, Crying Nut, will be holding a concert to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album. The album, titled “Remodeling” is the first studio release for the group since their 7th album “Flaming Nuts” in 2013. The concert will showcase songs from the new album for the first time. The group will also perform old hits along with their new release. The concert will be held at Hongdae’s VHall on Oct. 27.



