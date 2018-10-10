Radio Romance (4) 조심히 가세요.

Expression of the Week

Song Geu-rin：그래서 카메라를 벗어나 마이크 앞에서

자신의 이야기를 솔직하게 들려줄 수 있는 환상의 기회에

지수호씨를 초대하는 바입니다.

That is why we are inviting you, Ji Soo-ho,

to an opportunity of a lifetime where you can escape the camera

and tell us your real story in front of the mic.

Ji Soo-ho：안 해요.

자, 그럼 조심히 가세요.

I’m not doing it.

Good bye and be safe.









조심히 가세요. (Good bye and be safe)





조심히 – carefully, cautiously; in a manner of being careful in speech, behavior, etc., not

to get in trouble

가세요 - polite form of ‘가다’ which means ‘to go’





Casual – 조심히 가

Semi-polite – 조심히 가요

Polite – 조심히 가세요





>>[조심히 가세요] is a set phrase that is used as much as [안녕히 가세요] when saying good bye. It literally is a combination of ‘carefully’ and ‘go’ which means ‘go carefully (back home)’, or ‘be careful as you go (back home),’ so in other words, ‘take care’.





>>[조심히 들어가세요] is very similar to [조심히 가세요] as it literally means ‘be careful as you go in’. ‘Go in’ in this case means to go back inside one’s home.





>>[살펴가세요] is another way to say ‘good bye’ as ‘살피다’ means to ‘examine or check,’ so it is telling the other person to be careful and take care as they leave.







