Radio Romance (4) 조심히 가세요.

IMF Cuts S. Korea’s Growth Outlook to 2.8%
2018-10-10
#Drama Lines l 2018-10-15
Expression of the Week
Song Geu-rin：그래서 카메라를 벗어나 마이크 앞에서
자신의 이야기를 솔직하게 들려줄 수 있는 환상의 기회에
지수호씨를 초대하는 바입니다.
That is why we are inviting you, Ji Soo-ho,
to an opportunity of a lifetime where you can escape the camera
and tell us your real story in front of the mic.
Ji Soo-ho：안 해요.
자, 그럼 조심히 가세요.
I’m not doing it.
Good bye and be safe.
조심히 가세요. (Good bye and be safe)
조심히 – carefully, cautiously; in a manner of being careful in speech, behavior, etc., not
to get in trouble
가세요 - polite form of ‘가다’ which means ‘to go’
Casual – 조심히 가
Semi-polite – 조심히 가요
Polite – 조심히 가세요
>>[조심히 가세요] is a set phrase that is used as much as [안녕히 가세요] when saying good bye. It literally is a combination of ‘carefully’ and ‘go’ which means ‘go carefully (back home)’, or ‘be careful as you go (back home),’ so in other words, ‘take care’.
>>[조심히 들어가세요] is very similar to [조심히 가세요] as it literally means ‘be careful as you go in’. ‘Go in’ in this case means to go back inside one’s home.
>>[살펴가세요] is another way to say ‘good bye’ as ‘살피다’ means to ‘examine or check,’ so it is telling the other person to be careful and take care as they leave.
2018-10-10
2018-08-14
2018-08-15