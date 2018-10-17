



Interview by Prof. Bang Min-ho of Seoul Nat’l Univ.

Battles took place in the frontline, while people in the rear thought about what kind of life they should lead. People couldn’t help asking themselves this moral question even during the war. Writer An Sugil incorporated this issue in his story “The Third Type of Man.”





The author wanted to show how human beings change under extreme circumstances like war and how we should live.









“Do you think life is enjoyable?”

I was taken aback. So, I cheered up instead and answered.

“That question is not like you. Oh, the misfortunes you suffered during the war must have changed your view of life. Now you’re pessimistic about life? Cheer up like when you were in Seoul.”

“It took a lot for someone to be born into this world with a life and a body, so it won’t be let go needlessly. I think I was born to do something in this world.”

“You mean you were born with a mission?”

I looked back on myself and cringed, but Mi-yi went on talking.





“선생님은 살아가는 것이 즐겁다고 생각하세요?”

“건 미이답지 않은 질문인데.

오호라 사변통의 불행으로 미이 인생관이 변했군.

인생을 비관한단 말이지? 서울 때처럼 명랑해지구 기운을 내라구”

“그 어려운 목숨과 형체를 받아 사람이 세상에 나오게 된 것이니

필요없이 내보내진 않았을 거예요.

이 세상에 꼭 할 일이 있기에 내보낸 것이 아닐까요~“

“사명을 지고 나왔다는 말이지?”

문득, 나는 나 자신을 돌이켜보고 움찔했으나, 미이는 말을 이었네.









An Sugil presented two types of man in this story – one is a former writer with conviction, who changes for the worse into a ruthless businessman during the war and the other is an optimistic, aspiring writer who matures psychologically after experiencing many tragedies of war.









He lied down on the bed and started thinking.

“Jo-woon said that he gave up his mission because of the war’s pressure, while the war turned Mi-yi into a person who can bravely face the demands of the times. Then what about me?”

Seok muttered while blinking his eyes.

“What about me, who neither gave up the mission nor faithfully carried it out? Am I also a type of man created by the war?”





자리에 드러누워 그는 생각하였다.

‘조운의 말대로 조운은 사변의 압력으로 그의 사명을 포기했고,

사변을 통하여 미이는 용감하게 시대적 요구에 응할 수 있는 사람으로 변하였다.

그러면 나는?‘

눈을 감았다 뜨며 석은 중얼거렸다.

“사명을 포기치도 그것에 충실치도 못하고 말라가는 나는?

나도 사변이 빚어낸 한 타입이라고 할까?“









An Sugil (Nov. 3, 1911~Apr. 18, 1977, Born in Hamheung, N. Korea)

: 1935 Debuted with short story “Director of Red Cross Hospital”

1953 Published “The Third Type of Man” on literary magazine Jayusegye