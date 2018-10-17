BTS in Berlin for German leg of World Tour

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

World stars BTS landed Berlin to begin the German leg of their highly anticipated world tour.

The group will be performing on Tuesday and Wednesday local time at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. Tickets for the shows sold out in less than ten minutes after going on sale in June.

Germany is the third stop in Europe for the group’s “Love Yourself” world tour. The group will move on to France to perform in Paris during the weekend.