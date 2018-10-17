TWICE tops Oricon Monthly chart

ⓒ Melon

The girl-group TWICE has topped Japan’s Oricon monthly albums chart for the first time.

The feat was achieved after the group released their first full-length Japanese album titled “BDZ” and marks the first win on any monthly Oricon chart.

TWICE had ranked second on the same chart for its Japanese debut compilation album in June last year.

The band is currently on tour in Japan and will perform in Tokyo on Oct. 16 and 17.