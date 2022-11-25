



Genres: K-pop, acoustic, ballad, folk

Labels: Wake One

Debut: 2012





Biography:

Roy Kim (born Kim Sang-woo) is a singer-songwriter and radio personality. He rose to fame as a singer after winning the TV talent audition program “Superstar K 4” in 2012. Kim officially debuted in 2013 with the studio album, “Love Love Love,” which included the hit single "Bom Bom Bom." Kim recently returned to the industry with his 4th studio album “And” released in October, 2022. As of November 2022, Kim has sold over 12 million digital downloads in Korea.





Discography:

Studio & Live

And (full length, 2022)

The Great Dipper (full length ,2015)

Home (full length, 2014)

Love Love Love (full length, 2013)





Singles & EPs

Linger On (single, 2020)

The Hardest Part (single, 2018)

Roy Kim Live in Begin Again 2 (EP ,2018)

Only Then (single, 2018)

Blooming Season (EP, 2017)

Suddenly (single, 2017)

It’s Christmas Day (single, 2014)

Bom Bom Bom (single, 2013)

Passing By (single, 2012)