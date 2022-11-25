Music Bank Lineup (EP.1143 | November 24th)
Genres: K-pop, acoustic, ballad, folk
Labels: Wake One
Debut: 2012
Biography:
Roy Kim (born Kim Sang-woo) is a singer-songwriter and radio personality. He rose to fame as a singer after winning the TV talent audition program “Superstar K 4” in 2012. Kim officially debuted in 2013 with the studio album, “Love Love Love,” which included the hit single "Bom Bom Bom." Kim recently returned to the industry with his 4th studio album “And” released in October, 2022. As of November 2022, Kim has sold over 12 million digital downloads in Korea.
Discography:
Studio & Live
And (full length, 2022)
The Great Dipper (full length ,2015)
Home (full length, 2014)
Love Love Love (full length, 2013)
Singles & EPs
Linger On (single, 2020)
The Hardest Part (single, 2018)
Roy Kim Live in Begin Again 2 (EP ,2018)
Only Then (single, 2018)
Blooming Season (EP, 2017)
Suddenly (single, 2017)
It’s Christmas Day (single, 2014)
Bom Bom Bom (single, 2013)
Passing By (single, 2012)
