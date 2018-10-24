JYP’s new boy band to release third EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

JYP’s new boy band, Stray Kids, will be releasing their third extended play titled, “I am You”. The album consists of eight tracks with the title track having the same name as the album. The album is the latest from the boy group’s “I am” series which began with their debut album titled “I am Not” followed by their second EP “I am Who”.





Stray Kids was formed from the finalists of a cable idol survival audition show which aired last year. The group is the first boy band created by JYP in four years.