BTOB to release new digital single

The K-pop boy band BTOB will release a new digital single this week. The new release will bring together all members of the group including Seo Eun-kwang who is currently serving mandatory military duties.





The single titled “Friend” was recorded before Seo enlisted in August and will be released on Oct. 23. The group’s management said the digital single is a small gift for fans wanting to see the group in its full lineup.





Following the digital single release, the remaining members of the group will release a separate EP on Nov. 6.