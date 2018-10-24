Radio Romance (5) 한 잔 할래?

Gov’t Announces 15% Fuel Tax Cut
2018-10-24
#Drama Lines l 2018-10-22
Expression of the Week
Lee Kang：근데 나 그거 지웠다?
You know, I deleted it?
Ji Soo-ho：뭘요?
What?
Lee Kang：첫 방 녹음.
The recording for the first show.
그쪽이 계약서대로 그쪽 맘대로 하면은
If you keep doing what you want according to the contract,
나도 내 권한대로 계속 날릴 거야.
I’ll keep doing things my way as well.
피디가 하는 일이 뭐 그딴 거 밖에 없잖어.
That’s the only thing a producer can do.
아... 목 마르다. 한 잔 할래?
I’m thirsty. Want a drink?
한 잔 할래? (Want a drink?)
한잔 – a cup of, a drink, a glass of
한잔하다 – to have a drink, to drink lightly
Casual – 한 잔 할래?
Semi-polite – 한 잔 할래요?
Polite – 한 잔 하실까요?
>>[한 잔] literally means one glass, in most contexts it means “a drink”
>>[~할래?] is a conjugated form of the verb “하다” which means to do. It is an informal way of asking someone if they want to do something with you.
e.g. 내기할래? = do you want to make a bet?
>> In the dialogue, Lee Kang is holding a bottle of alcohol while saying [한 잔 할래?] which can be interpreted as “do you want a drink as well (as me)?” in the context.
>>You can add the drink in front of the expression [한 잔 할래?]
e.g. 와이 한 잘 할래? à Would you like to have some wine (with me)?
커피 한 잔 할래? à Would you like to get some coffee (with me)?
2018-10-24
2018-08-14
2018-08-15