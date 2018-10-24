Radio Romance (5) 한 잔 할래?

Expression of the Week

Lee Kang：근데 나 그거 지웠다?

You know, I deleted it?

Ji Soo-ho：뭘요?

What?

Lee Kang：첫 방 녹음.

The recording for the first show.

그쪽이 계약서대로 그쪽 맘대로 하면은

If you keep doing what you want according to the contract,

나도 내 권한대로 계속 날릴 거야.

I’ll keep doing things my way as well.

피디가 하는 일이 뭐 그딴 거 밖에 없잖어.

That’s the only thing a producer can do.

아... 목 마르다. 한 잔 할래?

I’m thirsty. Want a drink?









한 잔 할래? (Want a drink?)





한잔 – a cup of, a drink, a glass of

한잔하다 – to have a drink, to drink lightly





Casual – 한 잔 할래?

Semi-polite – 한 잔 할래요?

Polite – 한 잔 하실까요?





>>[한 잔] literally means one glass, in most contexts it means “a drink”





>>[~할래?] is a conjugated form of the verb “하다” which means to do. It is an informal way of asking someone if they want to do something with you.

e.g. 내기할래? = do you want to make a bet?





>> In the dialogue, Lee Kang is holding a bottle of alcohol while saying [한 잔 할래?] which can be interpreted as “do you want a drink as well (as me)?” in the context.





>>You can add the drink in front of the expression [한 잔 할래?]

e.g. 와이 한 잘 할래? à Would you like to have some wine (with me)?

커피 한 잔 할래? à Would you like to get some coffee (with me)?



