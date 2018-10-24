BoA releases new album

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

BoA, touted as the first general Hallyu star, has released a new album.

The ten-track album, “Woman,” is BoA’s ninth full-length album and the first full-length to be released in her 30s after debuting at the age of 14 in 2000. The lyrics for the title track were written by BoA and reflects her own maturity from girl to woman.

The star is also celebrating the 18th anniversary of her debut this year.