BTS awarded Korea’s national cultural medal

#K-POP News l 2018-10-25

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

Global stars BTS has been awarded South Korea’s cultural medal for contributing to promoting Korean culture around the world.

Cultural Minister Do Jong-hwan presented the medal to the group during a ceremony at Olympic Hall in Seoul on Oct. 24, the same day the group returned home after a successful 52-day tour of the Unites States and Europe.

The government gave cultural awards to 36 artists or groups, among which cultural medals were bestowed to 13.

