BTS awarded Korea’s national cultural medal

2018-10-24
Global stars BTS has been awarded South Korea’s cultural medal for contributing to promoting Korean culture around the world.
Cultural Minister Do Jong-hwan presented the medal to the group during a ceremony at Olympic Hall in Seoul on Oct. 24, the same day the group returned home after a successful 52-day tour of the Unites States and Europe.
The government gave cultural awards to 36 artists or groups, among which cultural medals were bestowed to 13.
