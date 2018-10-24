BTS awarded Korea’s national cultural medal

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

Global stars BTS has been awarded South Korea’s cultural medal for contributing to promoting Korean culture around the world.

Cultural Minister Do Jong-hwan presented the medal to the group during a ceremony at Olympic Hall in Seoul on Oct. 24, the same day the group returned home after a successful 52-day tour of the Unites States and Europe.

The government gave cultural awards to 36 artists or groups, among which cultural medals were bestowed to 13.