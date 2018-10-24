2018 Fly to the Sky Concert “I”

Date: November 17-18

Venue: Woori Art Hall at Olympic Park

Ticket prices: 77,000~121,000 won





Known as one of Korea’s most famous R&B duo, Fly to the Sky will be holding a concert to celebrate the release of their 3rd mini-album. Famous for their heart-wrenching ballads, the duo is celebrating the 19th anniversary of their debut this year and plan on reaching out to their fans through the fall concert which will feature old hits as well as songs from the new release.