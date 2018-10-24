SWM, a Developer of Auto Electrical Software for Self-driving Vehicles

ⓒ SWM.AI.

The 2018 Korea Electronics Show was held at COEX in southern Seoul last week. Hosted by the Korea Electronics Association, the nation’s biggest information technology show drew over seven-hundred tech firms from around the world this year, the largest number ever. They showcased brilliant new technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, and virtual and augmented reality.





From this week, we’ll introduce companies that generated some of the biggest buzz at this year’s event. To begin, we’ll meet with SWM, a developer of electrical software for self-driving vehicles. Let’s hear from company CEO Kim Gi-hyuk(김기혁).





SWM is a developer of artificial intelligence or AI technology needed to control self-driving vehicles. AI is applied to a wide range of areas, including autonomous cars, and our company is leading innovations in this area.





The company has received various awards since its establishment in 2005. At this year’s Korea Electronics Show, SWM won the President’s Award for its contribution to sales expansion and job creation through the development of new technologies for self-driving cars.





The Korea Electronics Show, now in its 49th iteration this year, started with a ceremony that awarded 39 firms or individuals that have contributed to strengthening the competitiveness of the nation’s information technology industry. SWM was one of those chosen for an award. Mr. Kim talks about the company’s innovations that led to its special recognition.





Our software framework is called Armstrong. The name contains our hope to take a first step in Korea’s autonomous car market, inspired by Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to walk on the moon. This framework represents the company’s high technology. Once the Armstrong framework is installed on ordinary cars, like the ones from Hyundai and Kia, the vehicles turn into self-driving cars.





An autonomous vehicle, or ‘smart car’, moves on its own from one destination to another safely and comfortably without the aid of a human driver. It’s equipped with advanced sensors capable of measuring distances, detecting obstacles and viewing all directions. Its graphics processing unit is designed to assess the surroundings of the vehicle through several cameras, analyze the images and help the car move safely. In other words, the development of self-driving vehicles requires a combination of AI, big data and fifth-generation networks.

SWM is presenting the industry with its “Armstrong” software framework, which converts existing vehicles into self-driving ones.





ⓒ SWM.AI.

Our driver-assistance systems include a navigation device that shows the way to drivers and the “around view monitor” that allows drivers to park their cars without looking at other vehicles around them through mirrors. Another important component is the “emergency call” that enables the drivers to communicate with base stations in case of emergencies. Those driver-assistance systems are all put together to form the Armstrong framework.





As a software engineer, Mr. Kim developed tablet PCs in the company’s beginning stages. After cultivating interest for several years, he began to develop autonomous cars in 2014.





He was able to develop an integrated software system where AI processes information collected from various electronic components like sensors, cameras and telematics, and enables the car to move safely.





Of the 160 employees of the company, 130 are engineers. After four years of strenuous research and development efforts, SWM was able to secure core software technologies for self-driving cars. Its “around view monitor” system shows what’s going all around the vehicle, while its computing board operates self-driving algorithms in real time.





We have 30 to 40 patents related to autonomous vehicle technologies. According to institutions that assess the value of patents, one of our patents is valued at 5 billion won. We certainly stand out as a promising venture firm in this area, and our technologies and patents are highly recognized by large companies in Korea. We’ve drawn investment worth 11 billion won this year.

SWM has participated in a project led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport with the purpose of developing a public transportation system based on self-driving technologies as well as self-driving electric bus projects in Seoul and Jeju Island. It has formed a partnership with a number of firms dedicated to smart car research.





The company sees China and Japan as potential export markets. Japan, in particular, plans to deploy driverless taxis for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Indeed, a market expansion will certainly enable the company to fulfill its goals faster than expected.





The main reason to develop the Armstrong framework is to lay the groundwork for popularizing autonomous cars. While driverless car testing programs are run by Uber or Waymo, we seek to make self-driving vehicles more common. For instance, all taxis can operate on a self-driving mode. Autonomous cars can be offered at affordable prices, and that’s what our technologies are for.





As a promising venture firm, we’re eager to take risks and find advantages in the process, rather than settle down in a stable market. We’re ready to defy all the challenges and move forward.





We may soon usher in an era where drivers can rest comfortably behind the wheel. But high costs are one of the stumbling blocks standing in the way of making self-driving cars a reality for consumers. To resolve this problem, SWM developed a software framework that incorporates key self-driving technologies. Armed with their entrepreneurial spirit, the company will continue to be a key player ushering in the era of self-driving vehicles.