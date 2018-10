ⓒ YONHAP News

The brand-new 12-member girl group Iz One (IZ*ONE) has made their debut with the PE, “Color*Iz”.





The multinational group has nine Korean and three Japanese members and were the finalists of the cable reality talent recruitment show, “Produce 48”.





The girls have cited Girls’ Generation as their role model and will be together for 30 months to promote their music.