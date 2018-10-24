Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BTS to stage joint performance with Charlie Puth

#K-POP News l 2018-10-29

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Global pop sensation BTS will stage a joint performance with Charlie Puth next month.


The group and Puth will stage the performance for the 2018 MGA, a local music award event. The event is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day ahead of Puth’s concerts in Korea which will be held from Nov. 7-8.   


The Korean septet has recently recorded the unprecedented feat of two wins on the Billboard 200 albums chart in a single year.

List

Editor's Pick