BTS to stage joint performance with Charlie Puth

Global pop sensation BTS will stage a joint performance with Charlie Puth next month.





The group and Puth will stage the performance for the 2018 MGA, a local music award event. The event is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day ahead of Puth’s concerts in Korea which will be held from Nov. 7-8.





The Korean septet has recently recorded the unprecedented feat of two wins on the Billboard 200 albums chart in a single year.