BTS to stage joint performance with Charlie Puth

Gov’t Announces 15% Fuel Tax Cut
2018-10-24
#K-POP News l 2018-10-29
Global pop sensation BTS will stage a joint performance with Charlie Puth next month.
The group and Puth will stage the performance for the 2018 MGA, a local music award event. The event is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day ahead of Puth’s concerts in Korea which will be held from Nov. 7-8.
The Korean septet has recently recorded the unprecedented feat of two wins on the Billboard 200 albums chart in a single year.
2018-10-24
2018-08-14
2018-08-15