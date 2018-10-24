Radio Romance (6) 부탁 하나만 들어줄래?

Gov’t Announces 15% Fuel Tax Cut
#Drama Lines l 2018-10-29
Expression of the Week
La-hui：송그림아. 너 오늘 부탁 하나만 들어줄래？
Song Geu-rim, can you do me a favor today?
Geu-rim：네? 제가 뭘 도와드리면 될까요？
Yes? What can I help you with?
부탁 하나만 들어줄래? (Can you do me a favor)
부탁 – request
하나만 – just one
들어주다 – to grant a request, to meet or satisfy one’s demands
Casual – 부탁 하나만 들어줄래?
Semi-polite – 부탁 하나만 들어줄래요?
Polite – 부탁 하나만 들어주시겠어요?
>>[부탁을 들어주다] is an expression meaning “do someone a favor”
>>[하나만] or “just one” works to mitigate the request as the speaker is asking someone for a favor.
>>[들어줄래] can be confused with the verb [들다] which means to hold, take or pick up. For example [가방좀 들어줄래] means “can you hold this bag for me?“
