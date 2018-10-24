Radio Romance (6) 부탁 하나만 들어줄래?

Expression of the Week

La-hui：송그림아. 너 오늘 부탁 하나만 들어줄래？

Song Geu-rim, can you do me a favor today?

Geu-rim：네? 제가 뭘 도와드리면 될까요？

Yes? What can I help you with?









부탁 하나만 들어줄래? (Can you do me a favor)





부탁 – request

하나만 – just one

들어주다 – to grant a request, to meet or satisfy one's demands





Casual – 부탁 하나만 들어줄래?

Semi-polite – 부탁 하나만 들어줄래요?

Polite – 부탁 하나만 들어주시겠어요?





>>[부탁을 들어주다] is an expression meaning "do someone a favor"





>>[하나만] or "just one" works to mitigate the request as the speaker is asking someone for a favor.





>>[들어줄래] can be confused with the verb [들다] which means to hold, take or pick up. For example [가방좀 들어줄래] means "can you hold this bag for me?"




