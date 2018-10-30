



Other people must think of me as an ordinary girl lacking nothing as a seven-year-old, but I’m definitely not just an ordinary girl.

If saying that I know everything about how the world works sounds too cocky, I should say I have enough sense to correctly guess what’s happening in my family or what’s inside our neighbors’ hearts.





남들은 나를 일곱 살짜리로서 부족함이 없는

그저 그만한 계집아이 정도로 여기고 있는 게 틀림없지만,

나는 결코 그저 그만한 여자아이는 아니다.





세상 돌아가는 이치를 다 알고 있다,

라고 말하는게 건방지다면

하다못해 집안 돌아가는 사정이나

동네 사람들의 속마음 정도는

두루 알아맞힐 수 있는 눈치만큼은 환하니까









Yang Gui-ja’s “The Poet of Wonmi-dong” is narrated in the first person by this seven-year-old protagonist. The story satirizes the things that are wrong in this world. It’s quite surprising that she has not one, but two 27-year-old boyfriends. One of them is the poet of Wonmi-dong.





Interview by Korean Literature Professor Bang Min-ho

Young political dissidents used to get tortured and beaten by the military, leaving them a little off in the head. But such a young man read poems and even wrote some. If a person is insane, he can’t write poems. Mr. Mongdal represents what was wrong with the society at that time. Even the poems he quoted from, the poems of Kim Jeong-hwa, Hwang Ji-woo, and Lee Ha-seok, were all about the trials and tribulations of the time.









The poet of Wonmi-dong had another nickname. His sunken eyes and unkempt hair, the dyed military jacket worn all year long and a worn-down pair of jeans made him look like a ghost at night. Hairdresser Gyeong-ja of Seoul Hair Salon became the first one to call him Mr. Mongdal, the term for a ghost of a man who died a bachelor.





Not only Gyeong-ja, but also everyone in our neighborhood tended to look down on him or treat him with contempt like a child, because he was a little bit crazy.





원미동 시인에게는 또 다른 별명이 있다.

쾡한 두 눈에 부스스한 머리칼,

사시사철 껴입고 다니는 물들인 군용점퍼와 히끄무레하게 닳아빠진 낡은 청바지가

밤중에 보면 꼭 몽달귀신 같다고

서울미용실의 미용사 경자언니가

맨 처음 그를 ‘몽달씨’라고 부르기 시작했다.

졍자언니뿐만 아니라 우리 동네 사람이라면 누구나

그를 좀 경멸하듯이,

어린애 다루듯 함부로 하는게 보통인데

까닭은 그가 약간 돌았기 때문이라는 것이었다.









Yang Gui-ja (Born in 1955, Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do Prov.)

: 1978 Debuted with “Starting a New Morning” on literary magazine Literature and Intelligence

1986 Published “The Poet of Wonmi-dong” on literary magazine Korean Literature

1992 Won the 16th Yi Sang Literature Award