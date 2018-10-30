BLACKPINK to go on first world tour





Popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will embark on its first world tour this month.

The tour will begin in Seoul and travel through Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.

The group’s agency has hinted that more locations may be added following the Taipei concert on March 3.

BLACKPINK recently signed a partnership deal with an American record label with plans to enter the U.S. market.