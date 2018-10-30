EXO’s new album preorders exceed 1.1 million

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Preorders for EXO’s latest album, “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” have surpassed 1.1. million copies.

The forthcoming album is the group’s fifth full-length album and has been available for advance order ahead of its official release on Friday.

The upcoming release brings together all nine members for the first time since their previous album, “The War,” in July last year.

The group’s previous albums have all sold more than 1 million copies.