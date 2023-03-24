Yang Da-Il

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
2023-03-24
#Artist Search l 2023-03-27
D.O.B: Feb. 21, 1992
Genres: K-pop, R&B
Labels: Brand New Music
Active from: 2016
Biography:
Yang D-il is a South Korean R&B singer. His first EP, “Say,” was released on April 27, 2016. He released a new single called “Flower” on March 26, 2023.
Discography:
Full Length
Our Joy and Sadness (2021)
Inside (2017)
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
Flower (single, 2023)
I Feel (single, 2023)
May I Love You (single, 2023)
Themselves Chapter. 3 (single, 2023)
Wish I Could Tell You (single, 2022)
Love Is (single, 2022)
A Glass of Soju (single, 2022)
Absence (single, 2021)
Sometimes (single, 2020)
Darling (single, 2020)
Understand (single, 2020)
My Love (single, 2019)
Skepticism (EP, 2019)
Sorry (single, 2017)
You (single, 2017)
Us (EP, 2016)
Say (EP, 2016)
loveagain (single, 2016)
Think (single, 2015)
