Yang Da-Il

#Artist Search l 2023-03-27

ⓒ brandnewmusicD.O.B: Feb. 21, 1992

Genres: K-pop, R&B

Labels: Brand New Music

Active from: 2016 


Biography: 

Yang D-il is a South Korean R&B singer. His first EP, “Say,” was released on April 27, 2016. He released a new single called “Flower” on March 26, 2023.


Discography:

Full Length

Our Joy and Sadness (2021)

Inside (2017)


Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Flower (single, 2023)

I Feel (single, 2023)

May I Love You (single, 2023)

Themselves Chapter. 3 (single, 2023)

Wish I Could Tell You (single, 2022)

Love Is (single, 2022)

A Glass of Soju (single, 2022)

Absence (single, 2021)

Sometimes (single, 2020)

Darling (single, 2020)

Understand (single, 2020)

My Love (single, 2019)

Skepticism (EP, 2019)

Sorry (single, 2017)

You (single, 2017)

Us (EP, 2016)

Say (EP, 2016)

loveagain (single, 2016)

Think (single, 2015)

