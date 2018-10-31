HIGHLIGHT LIVE 2018 “OUTRO”





Date: November 24-25

Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome)

Ticket prices: 99,000-121,000 won





The group HIGHLIGHT will be holding their first solo concert titled “OUTRO” from November 24-25 at Olympic Gymnastic Arena. The group will be holding the concert and releasing a new special album for their fans ahead of the members’ military enlistment. Yoon Doo-joon has already enlisted while the other members are waiting to enlist next year. The concert will give a chance for the group to say good-bye to fans ahead of a long hiatus.